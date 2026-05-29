Himachal: Panel seeks report as BJP says CM violated poll code

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission accusing chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of violating the model code of conduct by announcing a new school building, prompting the poll panel to seek a report from the education secretary by 12 pm on May 30. The state government refuted the allegations, saying the BJP “out of frustration” is raking up non-issues.

Polling for the second phase of rural body elections across 1,276 panchayats in Himachal Pradesh took place on Thursday.

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In his letter to the chief election commissioner, BJP media convener Karan Nanda stated that despite the model code of conduct in place, the CM made financial announcements from a public platform during his visit to Nerwa on May 27. The letter mentioned that the CM announced construction of a new building for the Government Senior Secondary School in Nerwa at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore, and also gave assurance regarding other facilities at the school. “This is an attempt to influence the electoral process,” Nanda stated.

CM’s principal adviser (media) Naresh Chauhan said, “No announcement was made. During the interaction, the CM had clarified that he was not making any announcement as polling had been going on but he would see what corrective steps could be taken in case of shortcomings. Development process cannot be stopped.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chauhan further stated, “The BJP is frustrated as it is not getting the results which it was hoping for.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan further stated, “The BJP is frustrated as it is not getting the results which it was hoping for.” {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP had earlier also complained against the state government, alleging that the state cabinet meeting held on May 22 came up with several announcements to influence voters amid the ongoing elections.