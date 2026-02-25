Himachal Police bust interstate chitta supply network, kingpin held

The district police Shimla has unearthed an interstate heroin (chitta) supply network with the arrest of alleged kingpin Vijay Bihari, alias David, from Zirakpur in Punjab, said officials on Monday. Police said parallel investigations into five cases registered at Boileaugan, Theog, Rampur and Kumarsain police stations revealed that the arrested peddlers in all cases were receiving regular heroin supplies from the same source. (File)

The arrest was made while pursuing backward linkages in multiple NDPS cases registered across the district, they added.

Police said parallel investigations into five cases registered at Boileaugan, Theog, Rampur and Kumarsain police stations revealed that the arrested peddlers in all cases were receiving regular heroin supplies from the same source. After analysing technical and physical evidence, police teams identified Vijay Bihari, a resident of Ambala Cantt, as the main supplier and launched a targeted operation to apprehend him.

Acting on technical inputs, a Shimla police team conducted a sustained field operation of over 24 hours in Zirakpur and arrested Vijay Bihari, 28, along with Nitesh Sharma, alias Mike, 28.

Vijay has been sent on three-day police remand.

As per police, Vijay is a notorious trafficker who had been supplying heroin across Shimla district and adjoining areas and had recently distributed chitta to more than 70 individuals in Shimla city, Theog, Rampur and Rohru.

Investigators said he had earlier been arrested in 2023 by Theog police with 180 grams of heroin and has multiple criminal cases registered against him under NDPS Act and other provisions in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in cracking an interstate chitta supply chain and added that detailed questioning, along with analysis of call detail records, financial transactions and other technical evidence, is underway to identify the wider network and its associates.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected as additional links in the drug supply chain are uncovered.