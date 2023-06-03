Himachal to consider ‘one-time settlement policy’ for Coop Bank loan defaulters

While presiding over the 13th Triennial Convention of Himachal Pradesh Koli Samaj at Rohru in Shimla district, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the present state government was committed for the welfare of all sections of society with a special focus on the vulnerable sections.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo)

He commended initiatives undertaken by the Koli community and the work they were doing for the welfare of society.

The chief minister also announced ₹30 lakh for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohru and honoured outstanding students from the Koli community on the occasion.

The chief minister said the state government would consider a one-time settlement policy for Co-operative Bank loan defaulters and emphasised the government’s focus on education and health sectors. He said one Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School would be opened in each assembly constituency of the state to ensure quality education for the students.

He said ₹300 crore would be spent on the scheme in a phased manner. He said the present government has restored the old pension scheme, fulfilling the long pending demand of the employees and budgetary provisions have been made to provide ₹1,500 per month to ₹2.31 lakh women, he said.

The CM said the state government has allocated ₹2,399 crore for the Scheduled Caste Development Programme during the current financial year, adding that the state government also aims to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to Scheduled Caste families.

He assured to extend all possible assistance to the victim family of the Totsa fire accident in Rohru. He said the government will cover the expenses of the treatment of a girl child who suffered burn injuries in a fire incident and would also bear the education expense of the other girl child of the family.

Sukhu was also presented a cheque of ₹51,000 by Sukhdev Singh of Rohru area towards Mukhyamantri Sukh Asharya Yojna on the occasion.

Health and family welfare minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil congratulated the organisers for holding such a mega event of Koli Samaj at Rohru, while former MP Virendra Kashyap welcomed the chief minister.

