Focus on revenue generation: Himachal CM Sukhu to HPPTCL

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday stressed the need to prioritise revenue generation for the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) through its transmission lines.

(HT File Photo)

Presiding over a meeting late evening on Saturday in Shimla, the chief minister asked the corporation to speed up its construction works and reduce the duration of its tender process to maximise revenue and benefit the people of the state.

“To increase the revenue, a technical committee would be constituted, which would submit its recommendations within a month,” said the CM.

He said that the economic condition of the state is precarious and the present state government is working vigorously towards resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the state.

Sukhu also emphasised the need to expedite work on under-construction projects of corporation. He highlighted that the corporation owns 15 substations and 964 circuit KM lines in the state and has earned an income of ₹166.99 crore in the financial year 2022-23. Furthermore, the income of the corporation is projected to ₹455 crore by the year 2025.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of completing the construction of the 6-KM Shongtong-Baspa transmission line within the next 18 months as it is crucial for power evacuation from the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham hydropower projects, which is scheduled to be completed by July 2025. He said the delay in construction of this line would result in revenue loss to the state coffer, therefore, the corporation should prioritise the construction of this transmission line.

He said that the HPPTCL needs to proactively address the future challenges by adopting a proactive approach.

“The focus should be on ensuring adequate transmission arrangements for upcoming projects such as Bulk Drug Park to meet the power demands and power evacuation from solar power projects in Lamlehadi and Pekhubela in Una district,” said the CM.

