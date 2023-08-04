Himachal CM calls on PM, seeks financial help for flood-hit state

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and apprised him of the losses incurred by the hill state due to heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to a statement issued in Shimla, the chief minister informed Modi that the state had suffered huge losses in the recent spell of heavy rain. Highways, link roads, and irrigation, electric and water supply schemes have been hit, besides heavy damage to public and private properties, he said.

Sukhu also apprised the Prime Minister of the losses caused to the Larji project in the state by the floods and requested immediate financial assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration.

The statement said Modi heard out Sukhu and told him that a central government team had been sent to Himachal Pradesh to assess the flood damage and financial assistance will be released once the team submits its report.

Modi also assured Sukhu of all possible support to the state.

Sukhu had met Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday and sought an immediate relief of ₹2,000 crore.