Himachal dams lack flood warning system

In the backdrop of the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, state revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi made a startling admission that most of the 135 dams in the state don’t have a flood warning system.

In a letter to deputy commissioners, Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi asked them to ensure management of the dams in the state. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to all 12 deputy commissioners of the state on Thursday, Negi said they should ensure that the management of these dams, including run-of-the-river projects, install the flood warning system to alert residents downstream.

“The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) shall direct the DCs to hold a meeting with the dam authorities to set up flood warning systems. The state directorate of energy is supposed to audit the safety of dams but this has not been done in the last four years,” Negi said.

Flooding without warning

SDMA director DC Rana said that dams opened their floodgates without warning when the rivers were in spate recently. This doubled the volume in rivers, particularly in the Beas and its tributaries, causing havoc along embankments, particularly in Manali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The 190MW hydel project opened its flood gates in Manali, while the authorities at Larji dam did so in Mandi. People on the ground told us that the dams meant to control floods did just the opposite when their gates were opened, “ Rana said.

Due to the increased flow in the Beas river on July 9, Pandoh Dam, managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), opened its floodgates, inundating Pandoh Bazaar. The bridge built in 1923 on the river was also swept away.

When contacted, BBMB officials declined comment.

Cost over safety

“One of the biggest reasons for not investing in safety measures is cost-cutting to make the project financially viable. An example is the Malana project in Kullu district, which had a gate malfunction recently. It’s a loss for projects but they manage to cover their costs through insurance, while people downstream suffer,” said environmentalist Manshi Asher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the jal shakti (hydel) charge, said: “The government has laid down rules for dams. They should have a flood warning system. It is mandatory that every dam has its own meteorological instruments to measure rainfall in the catchment areas of rivers. This should be done under corporate social responsibility.”

In 2014, as many as 24 engineering students from Hyderabad were washed away when the Larji project officials on the Beas River opened floodgates without warning. An inquiry by then principal secretary, of revenue, Onkar Sharma called for installing a flood warning system downstream of the dams. But it seems no lessons have been learnt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON