Himachal Pradesh Elections: Pratibha Singh accuses BJP of lopsided approach to development

Congress state chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a lopsided approach in the developmental works.

“There was an imbalance in the distribution of developmental works, consequently due to intra-party squabbles Jogindernagar constituency suffered due to indifferent attitude of the government, “ said Pratibha Singh while addressing a public meeting in Jogindernagar in favour of Congress candidate Surender Pal Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Despite the independent legislator being associated with BJP, the government did not do much for the constituency,” she reiterated her party’s resolve to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) in Himachal if Congress regains power in Himachal.

“Jai Ram Government has meted injustice to the employees of the state,” she said.

Also read: Himachal polls: Congress banking on anti-incumbency but faces leadership vacuum

Later in the day, she addressed a public meeting in Sihuntha in the Bhatiyat assembly segment in favour of party nominee Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

She accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promises made to the people during the 2017 elections. She said that now BJP was trying to mislead the people. She said that the BJP never understood the plight of women and farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today unemployment figure in the state has crossed 12 lakh. Pratibha hit out at the government over the police recruitment paper leak. “Constable recruitment paper leak was the corruption of highest order. The people of the state will never forgive the way BJP hoodwinked the youth in the state,” she said while putting the blame squarely on the BJP government for the financial mismanagement in the state. “BJP government has ruined the economy of the state, “she said.

She said BJP has no contribution to the development of the state. “Jai Ram government inaugurated the projects which were started by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh,“ she said.