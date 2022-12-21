Himachal Pradesh former CM Jairam Thakur calls on PM Modi

Days after the BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, former chief minister Jairam Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and expressed gratitude for the Centre’s cooperation to his government in the past five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Anup Rattan is new advocate general of Himachal Pradesh

“During the meeting on Tuesday, Thakur informed the Prime Minister about development projects undertaken by his government and thanked him for the Centre’s cooperation,” an official statement said. “Feedback on the elections was also given to the Prime Minister. They had a fruitful meeting,” it said.

Thakur said the BJP will play the role of a strong opposition. “Transparency should be ensured and the party will raise its voice for this, inside and outside the assembly,” he said.