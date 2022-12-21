Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh former CM Jairam Thakur calls on PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh former CM Jairam Thakur calls on PM Modi

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:32 PM IST

Besides expressing gratitude for Centre’s support during his tenure, Thakur shares feedback on reasons for BJP’s defeat in the recent assembly elections

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Days after the BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, former chief minister Jairam Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and expressed gratitude for the Centre’s cooperation to his government in the past five years.

Also read: Anup Rattan is new advocate general of Himachal Pradesh

“During the meeting on Tuesday, Thakur informed the Prime Minister about development projects undertaken by his government and thanked him for the Centre’s cooperation,” an official statement said. “Feedback on the elections was also given to the Prime Minister. They had a fruitful meeting,” it said.

Thakur said the BJP will play the role of a strong opposition. “Transparency should be ensured and the party will raise its voice for this, inside and outside the assembly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP