Himachal government transfers five IAS, 19 HAS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government late on Saturday shifted five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers and 19 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officers.

Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director-cum-ex-officio- special secretary (revenue-disaster management), who was also holding additional charges of the posts of managing director, HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC), Shimla, project director, Horticulture Development Society, Shimla and mission director, National Health Mission (NHM), shall henceforth function as mission director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

Kritika Kulhari, deputy commissioner (DC), Solan, has been transferred as director, Himachal Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Manmohan Singh director, urban development, who also held additional charge of the post of chief executive officer-cum- managing director, Shimla Smart City Ltd goes as deputy commissioner, Solan.

Deputy commissioner, Chamba, DC Rana has been shifted as director-cum-ex- officio-special secretary (revenue-disaster management) and he shall also hold additional charges of the posts of managing director, HPMC, Shimla and project director, HP Horticulture Development Society.

Apoorv Devgan, currently the member secretary of HP State Pollution Control Board goes as deputy commissioner, Chamba.

Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Anil Joshi, chief conservator of forests, whose services have been placed by the forests department at the disposal of department of personnel, was posted as member secretary, State Pollution Control Board, Shimla.

Meanwhile, HPAS officer Madhu Chaudhary, who was under transfer as additional director, Medical Education & Research, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, has been now posted as registrar CSK—HP Agriculture University, Palampur.

Satish Kumar, additional director, Revenue Training Institute, Jogindernagar, goes as executive director, HIMUDA, while Sandeep Sood registrar, CSK-HPAU, Palampur, replaces him as director, Revenue Training Institute.

Sub-divisional officer (civil), Indora Vinay Modi has been transferred as additional district magistrate, Pooh, in Kinnaur, and Sanjeev Kumar, additional registrar, Co-operative Societies, Dharamshala, goes as additional director, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk.

Sub-divisional officer (civil), Sujanpur Harish Gajju has been shifted as Additional Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Dharamshala, while Rakesh Kumar Sharma, assistant commissioner to deputy commissioner, Mandi, has been appointed as SDO (C) Sujanpur.

Surender Mohan, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed SDO (C) Kumarsain and Vijay Kumar as SDO (C) Dodra Kwar.

Gaurav Chaudhary, assistant commissioner to deputy commissioner, Bilaspur, who is also holding charges of the posts of land acquisition officer (SLAU), NHAI Land Acquisition Officer, Bhanupali- Bilaspur Beri Railway Line and joint Director, Fisheries, goes as sub-divisional officer (civil), Ghumarwin swapping posting with Rajiv Thakur.

Kuldeep Singh Patial, sub-divisional officer (civil) Jhandutta has been shifted as AC to DC Mandi while Surender Thakur, who was awaiting posting, goes as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Indora.

Joint Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, goes as sub-divisional officer (civil), Pangi. He is replaced by Rajesh Bhandari, who was awaiting posting.

Assistant settlement officer, Solan, Kavita Thakur shall also hold additional charge of the post of sub-divisional officer (civil), Solan, while Saleem Azam, who was under transfer as joint director, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Govt. Medical College, Ner Chowk, has been now posted as sub-divisional officer (civil), Dheera, district Kangra.

Manoj Kumar, who was awaiting posting goes sub-divisional officer (civil), Bangana in Una district replacing Yog Raj, who goes as SDO (Civil), Jhandutta.