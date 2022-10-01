Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal Pradesh high court promotes 16 officers of different cadres

Published on Oct 01, 2022

Private secretaries Hem Lata, Rajeev Kumar, Karan Singh Guleria and Jai Prakash Verma have been promoted as secretaries

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday promoted 16 officers and officials of different cadres. (HT file photo)
The Himachal Pradesh high court on Saturday promoted 16 officers and officials of different cadres.

Private secretaries Hem Lata, Rajeev Kumar, Karan Singh Guleria and Jai Prakash Verma have been promoted as secretaries.

Section officers Kalyan Singh Tanta and Yugal Kishore besides private secretary Beli Ram Sharma have been promoted as court masters.

Judgment writers Sanjeev Kumar, Subhash Sharma, Vikrant Chandel, Manjit Kumar and Sushma Thakur besides personal assistant Ravinder Kumar have been promoted as private secretaries.

Stenographers Vinod Kumar, Rishi Mukherjee and Nisha Kumari have been promoted as judgment writers.

