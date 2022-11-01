Himachal Pradesh: In veiled attack on Agnihotri, Jai Ram says foul language can’t be tolerated

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a veiled attack on leader of opposition in state assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, on Monday accused him of lowering the political discourse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without naming him, Jai Ram targeted Agnihotri while addressing a public meeting in the Nachan assembly constituency and said, “A leader of the area adjoining the Punjab border does not have restraint on his words as per the gentle political discourse of the state.”

“I don’t know from where he read and learned those words but it is very sad. Anticipating their inevitable defeat in the coming elections, they are threatening to peel off the skin,” he added.

Congress leaders, he said, should understand that there are elections and if you have done anything good for the people of Himachal, then mention it and make it public.

The chief minister said, “I never get angry on my opponents, though they are forcing me to lose my calm. I do not speak against anyone. There is a limit to politeness, but foul language cannot be tolerated after a certain extent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Congressmen could not name a single project for HP’s welfare’

Jai Ram said these were the same leaders who, when asked to name any important project or plan during their tenure, could not count a single one. “When they did not start any scheme during their tenure, what would they say to the public instead of misleading it by false guarantee? Our government started public welfare schemes like Himcare, Sahara, Grihini Suvidha, Jan Manch and 1100 helpline,” he added.

He said that the previous Congress governments left no stone unturned to loot Himachal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party government developed every area.