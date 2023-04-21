After dry winter, Himachal Pradesh gets 84% surplus rain in April

After a rain-deficit winter, Himachal Pradesh received 84% surplus rain in April.

Keylong town in Lahaul-Spiti district after fresh snowfall on Friday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The hill state got 85.5mm of rainfall against 46.4mm normal rainfall since April 1, the Shimla centre of the Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday.

All 12 districts got surplus rain with Kullu experiencing the highest of 139.3mm actual rainfall against a normal of 60.3mm, making it 131% surplus. It was followed by Shimla district, where the actual rainfall recorded was 118.4mm against a normal of 37.9mm, and Mandi that got 101.3mm of rainfall against 38.4mm, making it 212% and 164% above normal, respectively.

Lahaul-Spiti saw 7% surplus rain as the tribal district, a cold desert, got 58.2mm actual rainfall against the normal 54.3mm.

Among other districts, Bilaspur got 75.6mm rainfall (332% surplus), Chamba 93.9mm (55% surplus), Hamirpur 52.3mm (107% surplus), Kangra 74.4mm (113%), Kinnaur 91.3mm (60%), Sirmaur 63.1mm (171%), Solan 95mm and Una 30mm (60%).

Mashobra wettest place in state

In the past 24 hours, Mashobra was the wettest place, recording 59.5mm of rainfall followed by Manali with 42mm and Bhunter 41.4mm.

Kataula in Mandi district got 39.6mm of rainfall, Rohru 37mm and Bharmour 33mm. State capital Shimla got 23.7mm of rainfall, Gondla 22.5mm, Mandi 21.8mm, Chamba 21mm, Kufri 20.5mm, Palampur 19.4mm, Solan 19.2mm and Dharamshala 13.2mm.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said there is a yellow weather alert for thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places of the state on Friday.

The skies will clear in the plains from Saturday, while the mid and high hills are likely to experience rainfall till April 25.

58 roads, including two highways, blocked

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) bulletin, 58 roads, including two highways, were blocked for traffic across the state.

National Highway-005 Powari to Pooh is blocked due to a boulder slide at different locations, while the Manali-Leh highway is closed from Atal Tunnel to Tandi, while the Tandi to Darcha stretch is also blocked due to snowfall. National Highway 505 is blocked from Gramphu to Chotta Dara and Losar to Chhota Dara.

A maximum of 37 roads are blocked in Lahaul-Spiti, 10 in Kullu and six in Kinnaur.

Power supply remains disrupted in remote villages as 214 transformers need to be repaired.

