Himachal records 441 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

In the highest single-day spike this year, Himachal Pradesh recorded 441 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s cumulative case count to 3,17,873. Himachal Pradesh recorded 441 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. (PTI)

In a respite, no fatality was reported and the death tally remains 4,206.

Kangra led with the highest 114 cases, followed by Hamirpur’s 83, Mandi’s 81. Bilaspur’s 39, Una’s 34, 17 each from Kullu and Sirmaur, 13 each from Shimla and Solan, Kinnaur’s seven and Lahaul-Spiti’s two.

The active cases have now reached 1,926, with Kangra having nearly one-fourth at 495. The district has been the worst-hit by the virus since its advent, with as many as 71,888 cases and 1n268 fatalities. Shimla has recorded 733 deaths due to the virus, followed by Mandi’s 518.