Winter-like chill grips Himachal as day temperature stays 10-20°C below normal

Himachal Pradesh experienced winter-like chill in peak summers with day temperatures staying 10 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius below normal as relentless rains lash the hill state on Wednesday. People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Wednesday. Winter-like chill gripped Himachal. (Deepak Sansta /HT)

The sky remained overcast throughout the state and strong winds accompanied by heavy rains swept across the region.

Maximum temperature in Chamba was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, which was 19.8 degrees Celsius below normal. In Kangra (19.4 degrees Celsius) the temperature was recorded 17 degrees Celsius below normal.

Dhaulakhuan was the warmest place in the state recording the day temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Una, which otherwise remains hottest place in the state most of the summer, saw the maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Nahan’s maximum temperature was recorded 23 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 22 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur and Mandi 21 degrees Celsius each.

The day temperature in Shimla was 15.6 degrees Celsius while in the famous hill stations Dalhousie, Narkanda, and Kufri it was 12.2 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius and 11.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Dharamshala recorded the maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Director of Shimla MeT centre Surender Paul said that the minimum temperatures were also 2 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius below normal with Keylong being the coldest at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

342% excess rains in a week

Sangrah was the wettest recording 60mm of rainfall followed by Renuka 55mm while Solan got 52mm rainfall.

Jatton barrage got 34mm rains, Shimla 28mm, Narkanda 27.5mm, Dalhousie 27mm, Kufri 26mm, Nahan 25.1mm, Una 22mm and Bilaspur 19mm. Mandi experienced 16mm rainfall, Kangra 15mm and Dharamshala 13mm.

The state received 342% excess rains over the last one (Since May 24) which is sort of record. The state got an average of 54.4mm rainfall against a normal of 12.1mm.

Sirmaur was the wettest with 1003% (94.8mm against the normal of 8.6mm) surplus rains while Solan got 867% (94.7mm against 9.8mm) excess rains and Una 619% (52.5mm against 7.3mm). Other districts also got abnormally high rainfall during these seven days.

The MeT department has forecast the wet spell to extend till June 6 with a yellow alert sounded for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds from June 1 to 3.

