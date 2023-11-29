Himachal: Pro-Khalistan slogans on walls near Chintpurni Temple in Una, probe on

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Wednesday with police saying that it has initiated a probe into the matter. Also, a video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, surfaced on the internet in which he was seen showing the graffiti on the walls and saying that Congress leaders allegedly involved in the 1984 Sikh riots would not be spared.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on walls near Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said that investigation is underway and the miscreants would be arrested soon.

The police are also analysing the video clip, he said.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been witnessed in the state.

On May 7 last year, pro-Khalistan banners and graffiti were found on the boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh assembly at Tapovan in Dharamshala.

A case was registered under Sections 153-A and 153-B of the IPC and Section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. Based on the video clip, Pannun was named a co-accused and main conspirator in this case and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).