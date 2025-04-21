Himachal: Rain keeping forest fires low this season, says chief conservator

The recent spell of rain has brought temporary respite for the Himachal Pradesh forest department helping to keep the number of forest fires relatively low at the onset of the fire season. However, officials warn that the risk remains high as the state moves into its peak fire months. The state forest department attributes this year’s delayed onset to improved weather conditions but remains cautious due to the state’s high forest coverage. (HT File)

“The fire season in Himachal Pradesh has officially begun,” said K. Thirumal, chief conservator of forests, Shimla circle, while addressing a press conference on Monday. “Thanks to recent rainfall, fire incidents are currently fewer. So far, only 90 forest fire cases have been reported statewide.”

Himachal typically records between 1,500 to 2,000 forest fire incidents annually during the fire season, which runs from April 15 to July 15 or until the monsoon sets in. The forest department attributes this year’s delayed onset to improved weather conditions but remains cautious due to the state’s high forest coverage—68% of its total geographical area—well above the national average.

The India state of forest report (ISFR), 2023, states a 14-fold increase in fire incidents compared to the previous season. While 704 incidents were recorded in 2022-2023, the number surged to 10,136 in 2023-2024.

In preparation for the ongoing season, the forest department has issued a statewide alert and is emphasising early response mechanisms and community engagement. “We are running awareness campaigns, deploying personnel and appealing to citizens for cooperation,” Thirumal said. “Our block officers are working closely with local communities to ensure timely response to any fire outbreaks,” he added.

The department has called on local residents, panchayats, and adventure tourism operators to remain vigilant. Since forest fires are now officially recognised as natural disasters, each panchayat has appointed a disaster ‘mitra’ under the Disaster Management Act to support firefighting efforts alongside forest staff.

“Preventing forest fires is a shared responsibility. Public participation is vital in both preventing and responding to fire incidents,” said Thirumal.