Himachal: Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Nagrota Bagwan, offers degree courses in AI

To further prepare the youth for future opportunities the state government has introduced cutting-edge courses in artificial intelligence and device science. An official spokesperson said that the state government is committed to up-skill the youth in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science because of its vast potential and good future opportunities with better employment and entrepreneurial prospects. (File)

Rajiv Gandhi Government College in Nagrota Bagwan will now offer degree courses in AI and data science. Similarly, new technical courses have been approved for other institutions, such as civil engineering degree at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar, Shimla and a diploma in computer science and engineering (AI & machine learning) at Government Polytechnic Sundernagar, Mandi. The required teaching staff would be provided to ensure the successful implementation of these courses.

Apart from this, a digital university of innovation, entrepreneurship, skill and vocational studies would be set up at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district through public-private partnership and self-financing model. This university would serve as a centre for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking among youth.

A significant initiative underway this financial year is the planned launch of drone taxi services. These would support the transformation of agricultural produce and medical supplies to remote regions of the state and would significantly improve the connectivity and service delivery in rural areas. To modernise the agriculture and horticulture practices, drone stations would be set up in Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts in the state.

Apart from this to enhance service delivery the present state government was focused on creating employment and self-employment opportunities through drone technology. In the year 20224-25 a total of 243 youth have already received drone-related training through government ITI’s across the state.

The government was establishing a dedicated innovation fund of ₹2 crore with an aim to boost the innovation ecosystem, besides supporting young innovators in turning their ideas into reality.