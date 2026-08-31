Himachal records 2nd swine flu death in 3 days

A 64-year-old patient, Ramashish Ram, hailing from Bilaspur, infected with HINI virus, died while undergoing treatment in Shimla marking the second swine flu fatality reported in the state.

A 64-year-old patient, Ramashish Ram, hailing from Bilaspur, infected with HINI virus, died while undergoing treatment in Shimla marking the second swine flu fatality reported in the state. (Representational image)

According to a statement issued by the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Ramashish Ram was admitted on August 13. He tested positive for H1N1 (swine flu) on August 29 while undergoing treatment.

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Medical records confirm the patient had serious pre-existing respiratory conditions, including interstitial lung disease and lower lobe pneumonia, alongside other documented complications. Despite ongoing medical treatment, his condition remained critical, and he passed away at 6:46 am on August 30.

The hospital in its statement said that the death should not be attributed solely to H1N1 infection. His serious pre-existing illnesses and the complications that developed also played significant roles in his death.

Earlier, Mahendra, 70, a resident of Dadyal in Sundernagar, who was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Chandigarh, and was also infected with HINI, died on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, he was taken to Chandigarh on August 11 for chemotherapy.

On Friday, his family brought him back from Chandigarh and performed his last rites.

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{{^usCountry}} After the Civil Hospital in Sundernagar received information about the incident on Saturday, a health department team visited his home and instructed his family members to observe necessary precautions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the Civil Hospital in Sundernagar received information about the incident on Saturday, a health department team visited his home and instructed his family members to observe necessary precautions. {{/usCountry}}

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Health advisory issued

The health authorities have issued an advisory that the individuals experiencing symptoms of H1N1/influenza, such as high fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, etc., should seek medical advice promptly. Elderly people and those with pre-existing lung conditions or other serious illnesses should exercise particular caution. Precautions should be taken in crowded places, and the mouth and nose should be covered while coughing or sneezing. Treatment should be taken as advised by medical professionals.