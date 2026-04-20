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Himachal: RERA slaps 70 lakh penalty on Chester Hills projects

HP RERA points to “irregularities”, such as inter-mixing of funds, non-maintenance of a separate project-specific account, absence of proper project-wise accounting and non-availability of audited financial statements

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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The Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HP RERA) has imposed a penalty of 70 lakh on the promoters of Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4 projects in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh for financial “irregularities”. The Chester Hills project is embroiled in a controversy with allegations of a multi-crore “land scam” involving 275 bighas of land and accusations of “benami” dealings and violations of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. A fresh probe into the matter was ordered by the state government earlier this month.

The Chester Hills project is embroiled in a controversy amid land scam allegations, accusations of ‘benami’ dealings and violations of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. (HT file)

In the two suo motu orders dated March 23, 2026, the authority levied an interim penalty of 35 lakh on each project for violation of Section 4(2)(l)(D) of the RERA Act 2016, which mandates that 70% of funds received from allottees be kept in a separate dedicated bank account and utilised strictly for construction and land costs. A copy of the orders was released on Sunday. The orders state that the proceedings originated from multiple complaints received by the HP RERA regarding the Chester Hills residential project being developed by NG Estates at Mauza Ber Khas and Lower Bazar, Solan, and the adjoining Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4 projects.

The HP RERA, citing audit findings, recorded that “financial irregularities, such as inter-mixing of funds, non-maintenance of a separate project-specific account, absence of proper project-wise accounting, and non-availability of audited financial statements” were established on record, warranting action under Section 60 of the Act.

The Authority has also clarified that the JDA cancellation in both projects “has neither been accepted nor approved and remains under examination,” effectively putting any project modifications or updates on hold until full compliance is established. Directing corrective action, HP RERA has ordered the promoters to deposit the penalty within 30 days into the designated Authority fund and submit detailed, chartered accountant-certified disclosures regarding fund utilisation, project status, and allottee-wise collections.

Officials said that suo motu proceedings are continuing. Promoters could be further penalised for violation of Sections 11 (for various obligations), 14 (for deviation from approved drawings) and 17 (for handing over the possession before obtaining completion certificate) after receipt of the reports from officials concerned. The matter will next be heard on June 5, 2026.

On Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded judicial probe into the Chester Hill case even as Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said a departmental probe was underway.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: RERA slaps 70 lakh penalty on Chester Hills projects
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: RERA slaps 70 lakh penalty on Chester Hills projects
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