Himachal revenue minister holds meeting with farmer and orchardist organisations

A high-level meeting was held on Thursday between representatives of the Seb Utpadak Sangh, Sanyukt Kisan Manch and Kisan Sabha with revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi and to address various challenges being faced by farmers and horticulturists across the state. Himachal revenue minister Jagat SIngh Negi. (File)

The farmer leaders said that on August 13, a massive statewide protest will be organised.

The representatives urged that land in villages registered under individual’s names in revenue records should not be treated as forest land. They further stated that Supreme Court in several judgments has directed to carry out proper demarcation before eviction and only after completing the due process should eviction be done.

“This is not just about apple growers. It’s about farmers’ rights, economic justice, and Himachal’s future. Each block of the state will witness demonstrations,” said Rakesh Singha, convener of the Apple Federation of India and former MLA.

Singha added, “No other state in India is in such a dire position where the government cannot allocate even one inch of land. Today’s meeting was a preliminary step to discuss how Himachal’s survival as a state depends on resolving land rights and disaster rehabilitation.”

After the meeting, Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch, said, “The meeting with various farmer organisations was primarily to discuss the Supreme Court’s stay on the felling of trees.”

“With the ongoing conflict in Iran, there might be reduced apple imports. Indian consumers are already preferring domestic produce. We must ensure our apples reach the market at the right time and quality to gain fair returns,” said Chauhan.

The revenue minister has assured all possible support from the state government. He said that the government is committed to protect the interests of farmers and horticulturists and appropriate decisions will be taken in their favour. He further said that the additional chief secretary (Forest and Revenue) will soon hold a detailed meeting with representatives of these organisations to discuss each issue thoroughly.

US tariff imposition: Apple growers seeks Centre’s intervention

Apple growers of Himachal Pradesh urged the central government to protect farmers’ rights on US tariff imposition.

“The US has been threatening countries like China, Brazil and the Philippines with 50% tariffs. India too faces such coercion. We urge the Indian Government to respond strongly. We are a country of 1.4 billion consumers our market is our strength. US goods cannot enter our country on their terms,” convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, Harish Chauhan.