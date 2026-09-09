Himachal revises guest house tariffs to 3,000, opens 24 rooms for online public booking

The Himachal Pradesh government has revised the tariff for 24 designated rooms in select state guest houses and opened them for online booking by the public.

The Himachal Pradesh government has revised the tariff for 24 designated rooms in select state guest houses and opened them for online booking by the public. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The general administration department (GAD), following technical upgrades to the state’s online booking portal, has notified specific rooms at Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in New Delhi, Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh and Willy’s Park Circuit House in Shimla for public bookings.

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The 24 rooms include seven rooms at Himachal Bhawan, New Delhi Rooms 405, 406, 407, 307, 308, 309 and 310; four rooms at Himachal Sadan, New Delhi.Rooms 303, 304, 101 and 102; six rooms at Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh. Rooms 202, 203, 204, 107, 108 and 109; and seven rooms at Willy’s Park Circuit House, Shimla Rooms 512, 514, 522, 523, 411, 412 and 414.

The tariff for these designated rooms has been fixed at ₹3,000 per room per day, inclusive of all taxes, down from the earlier proposed rate of ₹4,000 per day.

Online bookings will be available through the state’s himatithi.nic.in portal, with bookings opening three days before the intended date of stay.

The department said the booking will be confirmed only after full advance payment. Payments can be made through net banking, QR code, UPI, debit card or credit card.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the cancellation policy, bookings cancelled more than 24 hours before the 12 noon check-in time will attract a 10 per cent deduction, with the remaining amount refunded. In case of cancellation within 24 hours of the scheduled check-in time, the entire advance room tariff will be forfeited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the cancellation policy, bookings cancelled more than 24 hours before the 12 noon check-in time will attract a 10 per cent deduction, with the remaining amount refunded. In case of cancellation within 24 hours of the scheduled check-in time, the entire advance room tariff will be forfeited. {{/usCountry}}

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