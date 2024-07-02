Himachal saw 49% rain deficit this June

Himachal received significantly lower than normal rainfall this June, recording a deficit of 49%. Several districts in Himachal including Hamirpur, Kangra and Chamba reported very low rainfall, while Shimla and Solan were marginally better off. (HT File)

The state received only 51 mm rainfall between June 1 and 30, compared to the average of 101.5 mm expected during this period. Almost all the 12 districts of the state received deficient rain in June this year.

Several districts, including Hamirpur, Kangra and Chamba, reported very low rainfall, while Shimla and Solan were marginally better off.

The shortfall has raised concern among the farmers and gardeners in the state.

While the monsoon is advancing in Himachal after reaching the state on June 27, it is still in a weak phase. So far, on the first day of July, 33% shortfall was recorded.

IMD Shimla director Surender Paul said, “The monsoon is still in the weak phase and we are expecting that it will intensify by the end of first week of July or the starting of the second week of the month.”

Heavy rainfall likely today

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted the rainfall to continue in the state till July 7 so far.

An orange alert has been issued by the weather office for various districts for July 2, while a yellow alert has been sounded till July 7.

Light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours with average maximum temperatures remaining normal.

In the last 24 hours, Chuari recorded a rainfall of 64 mm, followed by Bharari with 39 mm and Paonta with 38.2 mm rainfall. While Manali received a rainfall of 10.0 mm, the rainfall at Dehra Gopipur was 6.00 mm.

Pre-monsoon deficit

As per IMD’s pre-monsoon season weather report, the state received large deficient precipitation (-73%) in May month and districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una received large deficient precipitation whereas districts Kullu and Mandi received deficient precipitation.

“In the month of April, precipitation activity in the state was weak on many days with three days of fairly widespread to widespread precipitation activity. In May month, the state received four spells of moderate precipitation at a few places,” the report states.