Himachal sees 70% rise in Covid cases in a week

Amid the unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases across the state, Himachal Pradesh has recorded a 72% rise in the fresh infection in the week.

Health department data reveals the hill-state reported 4,444 fresh infections from April 5 to 11, compared to 2,582 cases in the previous week from March 29 to April 4.

Solan district reported the highest spike of 1,170 fresh infections, In the previous week, Solan, which has the maximum industries in the state, had recorded only 343 infections.

Kangra recorded 933 infections, registering an increase of 77%, against last week’s 526 cases.

Hamirpur was the third worst-hit district with 677 infections. From March 29 to April 4, the district had recorded 282 cases. Thus, there has been an increase of 140% in new infections. Shimla and Mandi are the other two severely hit districts recording 484 and 428 infections, respectively.

The second wave of the novel virus hit the state in February-end and now has the state in a grip.

The tribal district, Lahaul and Spiti, which had remained Covid-free for over two and half months has also been hit again.The district has recorded 59 cases in last week.

Meanwhile, deaths have also increased by around 32%. The state recorded 45 deaths in the last week against 34 in the preceding week. Kangra has witnessed 18 fatalities in a week, Una 10 and Shimla five.

With 1,089 infections HP reports highest single-day spike since outbreak

Himachal Pradesh on Monday witnessed recorded 1,089 fresh infections, the highest single-day jump since the outbreak in March 2020, taking the state’s tally to 70,775.

The death toll mounted to 1,111 after nine patients died due to complications caused by the virus.There has been a major spike in 10 of 12 districts.

Of the new cases, 249 cases were reported in Kangra, 166 in Solan, 114 in Lahaul-Spiti, 98 in Hamirpur, 94 in Shimla, 85 in Una , 82 in Bilaspur, 73 in Sirmaur, 66 in Mandi, 45 in Kullu,16 in Chamba and one in Kinnaur.

The active cases have soared to 6,069 while recoveries reached 63,558 after 380 people recovered.

Shimla is the worst hit district with 11,697 cases followed by Mandi (11,105) and Kangra (11,058). Solan has 8,695 infections, Una 4,916, Kullu 4,786, Sirmaur 4,438, Hamirpur 4,145, Bilaspur 3,754, Chamba, 3,331, Lahaul-Spiti 1432 and Kinnaur 1,413.

PRI representatives must step-up to combat Covid: Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday exhorted Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives to play a pro-active role in helping the state government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, acting as a bridge between the people and the state health department.

He was virtually addressing over 3,000 elected representatives of PRIs. “The state is going through a difficult phase and it is therefore the duty of every person to help the government fight the virus,” Thakur said, adding that PRI representatives had played a significant role during the first wave.

“The second wave is more dangerous and fatal. Thus, the newly elected members of the PRIs must work pro-actively to help their panchayats in tackling this virus. They must take the lead and encourage the public to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) - wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

The representatives must ensure the wellbeing of the patients under home isolation and remain in constant touch with the family members of the patient as this helps in keeping their moral high. “They should also inform those under home isolation about the dos and don’ts to avoid spreading the infection to other family members. The PRI representatives must also arrange for a separate toilet for patients,” the CM said.

Observing that the biggest vaccination campaign was underway in the country, Jai Ram urged people to come forth for vaccination.

Special thrust on expansion of health infrastructure: CM

Thakur also said that amid the surge in Covid cases stress will be laid on expanding the health infrastructure. He was presiding over a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in Mandi and Kullu districts at Mandi.

“Work on Prefabricated Hospital at Bhangrotu and Mother Child Hospital Mandi must be expedited and completed at the earliest so that oxygenated bed capacity in the district can be increased,” he said.

He also directed the transport department to ensure effective sanitisation of buses and other public transport. “Shopkeepers must follow ensure to strictly follow ‘No Mask, No Service’ policy,” he said.

Private bus operators shall also be directed to properly sanitise their vehicles and avoid overcrowding. The CM directed strict implantation of guidelines in social functions and attendance must not be more than the fixed number. He said that action, if required, could be taken against the violators.

The district administration must also ensure that adequate arrangement are made to meet emergency situation if there major spike in the cases, he said.