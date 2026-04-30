Himachal sees rise in reservoir fish production

The fisheries department of Himachal Pradesh has recorded a significant increase in fish production from major reservoirs during the financial year 2025–26, officials said on Wednesday. Pong Dam Reservoir in Kangra district has emerged as a major contributor with 314.84 metric tonnes of production. (File)

According to data shared by the directorate of fisheries, Bilaspur, total fish production from the state’s major reservoirs has increased from 549.35 metric tonnes in 2022–23 to 818.02 metric tonnes in 2025–26, registering an overall increase of 268.67 metric tonnes over the last three years. More than 6,000 fishermen are currently engaged in fishing activities across the state’s reservoirs, earning their livelihoods through this sector.

At present, fish production activities are being carried out in five major reservoirs—Gobind Sagar Reservoir, Pong Dam Reservoir, Chamera Reservoir, Kol Dam Reservoir, and Ranjit Sagar Reservoir—with a combined water spread area of approximately 43,785 hectares.

Pong Dam Reservoir in Kangra district has emerged as a major contributor with 314.84 metric tonnes of production. Additionally, Kol Dam Reservoir at 6.63 MT, Chamera reservoir 4.37 MT, and Ranjit Sagar Reservoir 88.18 MT of fish production during the financial year 2025–26.

In Gobind Sagar Reservoir, Silver Carp is the dominant fish species, followed by Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, Common Carp, Mahseer, and Grass Carp. Similarly, in Pong Dam Reservoir, Catfish locally known as ‘Singhara’ is the predominant species, followed by Indian Major Carps such as Rohu, Catla, and Mrigal, along with Common Carp and Mahseer. The department is consistently implementing scientific measures for conservation and enhancement of these species to ensure sustainable growth in fish production, officials said.

Vivek Chandel, fisheries department director, said that the increase in reservoir fish production is expected to have a direct and positive impact on the livelihoods of fishing communities residing in districts such as Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, and Chamba, along with adjoining areas. “Reservoir fisheries continue to be an important source of employment and income for local communities, and the rise in production will further strengthen their socio-economic conditions,” he added.