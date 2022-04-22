Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar

Sumit Nurpuri, a professional paraglider pilot, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday
During a solo flight to Manali, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 04:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A Singapore paraglider pilot who was stranded in Dhauladhar mountains was safely rescued on Thursday.

Sumit Nurpuri, a professional paraglider pilot, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday. He was on a solo flight to Manali.

However, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. He flew towards high mountains and crash-landed in the area that falls in the jurisdiction of Kullu district.

Nurpuri had not obtained any permission from the tourism department for flying, but he was in touch with his team.

He alerted his team through SOS device he was wearing which helped in tracing his location immediately.

Director of the state disaster management authority Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said Nurpuri had sufficient supplies and a warm jacket.

“His team arranged a private helicopter for the rescue. He was rescued today and has been admitted to a hospital in Manali,” he said.

