Himachal govt interfering in polls, BJP tells governor; Congress hits back

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday submitted a memorandum to state Governor Kavinder Gupta, accusing the Congress of interfering in the elections, using poll freebies to influence the voters ahead of panchayat polls. It sought Gupta’s intervention. At the same time, the Congress accused the BJP of leveling false allegations against the Congress-led government in the state.

BJP’s Jai Ram Thakur (centre) hands over a memorandum to governor Kavinder Gupta in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, while addressing mediapersons, said, “The state government changed rules and amended provisions after the election process had already commenced. Changes related to reservation provisions and rules governing the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats were aimed at giving excessive discretionary powers to officials and indirectly benefiting Congress-backed groups through backdoor political influence.”

Polling in 3,754 panchayats will be conducted in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30. Elections for 51 urban local bodies were held on March 17.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Through the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, it has become clear that BJP-backed councillors have won in large numbers. Now, rules are being changed to achieve political objectives, which is unacceptable.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also accused chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu of violating the model code of conduct by announcing financial incentives and development funds during election rallies in favour of Congress-backed candidates. He said announcements ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for development works were made publicly, amounting to a violation of election norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also accused chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu of violating the model code of conduct by announcing financial incentives and development funds during election rallies in favour of Congress-backed candidates. He said announcements ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for development works were made publicly, amounting to a violation of election norms. {{/usCountry}}

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Thakur further alleged that cabinet decisions linked to financial assistance schemes and honorarium hikes were deliberately announced during the election period to influence voters and elected representatives.

The former CM further claimed that elected representatives were being threatened with vigilance inquiries, transfers and administrative action if they did not support Congress-backed groups.

BJP resorting to falsehoods, says Vinay

State Congress president Vinay Kumar said that the BJP was making a “futile attempt” to garner public sympathy in the state by resorting to falsehoods. “The BJP is rattled by the prospect of an impending defeat in the four municipal corporations and panchayat raj institutions. The saffron party is lodging false complaints with the governor,” he said.

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“The BJP is currently fractured into multiple factions engaged in an internal power struggle for dominance. So, it is creating issues. BJP leaders should extend their cooperation to the government to work for the welfare of the people,” he added.