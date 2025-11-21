Himachal: Three killed in head-on collision between car, tipper truck in Una

Three people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a tipper truck in Tahliwal area of Una district, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Taranjit Singh, 22, and Mayank, 20 from Mehatpur and Kiran Devi. (File)

The mishap occurred on Santokhgarh-Tahliwal main road on Wednesday night. The car and the tipper collided head-on, mangling the car completely and leaving three occupants dead on the spot, while two others also sustained injuries in this mishap. Locals immediately informed the police about the incident after which a police team arrived at the spot.

Hearing the loud sound of the collision, people nearby rushed to the scene, but rescuing those trapped inside was extremely difficult. Locals and passersby immediately informed the police, following which the Tahliwal police, along with an ambulance team, arrived at the scene. After considerable effort, all three were extricated.

The Tahliwal police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause that led to the accident. They are also gathering information about the tipper driver, whether he was present at the time of the accident or fled the scene.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the mishap. Sukhu said that the state government stands firmly with the aggrieved families in this hour of grief. He directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

The deputy chief minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and assured them of every possible assistance from the state government.