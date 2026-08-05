Himachal to hire temporary teachers for remote areas, says edu minister

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to recruit temporary teachers for the state’s remote areas following the model used in Jammu and Kashmir, said an official on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur. (File)

This decision was taken during a review meeting of the directorate of education held on Monday, chaired by education minister Rohit Thakur.

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A high-level educational delegation from Himachal Pradesh, led by Thakur, in June this year, had undertaken a five-day study tour to J&K to examine innovative teaching practices, modern infrastructure, and best educational models being implemented in schools.

“Temporary teachers will be recruited for the state’s remote areas following the model used in J&K. The education department will prepare a proposal to this effect and present it in Cabinet. These teachers will be deployed for a one-year term under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’,” said Thakur while speaking to HT.

In J&K, teacher appointments are made or a year and a new merit list is prepared annually, said Thakur. “If a candidate with a higher merit score becomes available, they are given priority. This approach not only provides opportunities to qualified and talented candidates but also helps maintain the quality of education,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that a 100-mark evaluation criterion has been established for the selection process, which includes qualifications such as a Master’s degree, M.Phil. and Ph.D. Marks are also awarded for experience. “Selected teachers will a monthly honorarium of ₹25,000. The maximum age limit for candidates was previously set at 40 years; however, the Himachal government may consider revising this limit based on requirements and circumstances.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that a 100-mark evaluation criterion has been established for the selection process, which includes qualifications such as a Master’s degree, M.Phil. and Ph.D. Marks are also awarded for experience. “Selected teachers will a monthly honorarium of ₹25,000. The maximum age limit for candidates was previously set at 40 years; however, the Himachal government may consider revising this limit based on requirements and circumstances.” {{/usCountry}}

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This policy has proven highly successful in a neighbouring state and could prove to be a boon for the state’s remote areas, the education minister added.

The education minister also informed that from September 1, attendance in the state’s schools will be fully digitised and will be managed through ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ (Education Review Centre).

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“Since many schools in the state currently still use offline attendance methods, the goal is to transition completely to digital attendance. Additionally, online inspections will also be conducted through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra,” added Thakur.

The education minister also announced that the state government would honor students from government schools who have qualified for NEET, JEE Advanced, and JEE Mains.