Himachal to hold ‘Operation Abhyas’ in Shimla today

As part of a nationwide drive, mock drill, “Operation Abhyas”, will be held at two locations in Shimla city on Wednesday, officials said. The drills will be conducted on the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and the parking lot in Sanjauli. A meeting of the advisory committee on civil defence was held under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) in Shimla on Tuesday (HT File)

Blackout will be done in the city from 7.20 pm to 7.30pm, deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said.

A meeting of the advisory committee on civil defence was held under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) in Shimla on Tuesday. Presiding over the meeting, chief secretary Pramod Saxena said, “The first mock drill will be conducted in Shimla on May 7, following which similar exercises will be held in other districts of the state in a phased manner.”

The chief secretary highlighted key responsibilities for district administrations, including enrolment of civil defence wardens and volunteers, conducting risk assessments, identification of vulnerable areas, implementation of air raid warning systems, blackout, camouflage protocols, regular formulation and rehearsal of CD plans, preparation and updating of evacuation plans, augmentation of emergency services such as medical aid, food, water and fire safety, and conducting civilian training and awareness drives.