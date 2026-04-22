Himachal to hold polls in 51 urban local bodies on May 17

State election commissioner Anil Khachi on Tuesday announced that elections across 51 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh will take place on May 17.

State election commissioner Anil Khachi during the press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sanata/ HT)

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Addressing media in Shimla, Khachi said the elections will cover four municipal corporations (MCs), 25 municipal councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats across the state. While elections to MC’s will be held on party symbols, candidates in municipal councils and nagar panchayats will contest on independent symbols.

A formal notification was issued by state election commission on April 21. The Model Code of Conduct also came into force on Tuesday in these 51 urban local bodies following the notification.

There are 64 wards in the four municipal corporations, 229 wards in 25 municipal councils, and 156 wards in 22 nagar panchayats going for polls.The elections are being conducted based on the state electoral rolls. A total of 589 voting centres will be established.

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{{^usCountry}} Announcing the schedule, the election commissioner said returning officers will issue public notices on April 28, following which nomination papers can be filed on April 29, 30 and May 2 between 11 am and 3 pm. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 4, and nominations could be withdrawn on May 6 between 10 am and 6 pm, after which the allotment of symbols will be done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Announcing the schedule, the election commissioner said returning officers will issue public notices on April 28, following which nomination papers can be filed on April 29, 30 and May 2 between 11 am and 3 pm. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 4, and nominations could be withdrawn on May 6 between 10 am and 6 pm, after which the allotment of symbols will be done. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The list of polling stations will be published on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of polling stations will be published on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Polling will be held on May 17 from 7 am to 3 pm and results for the municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be announced on the same day following counting of votes, while for the 4 MCs counting will be held on May 31 from 9 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Polling will be held on May 17 from 7 am to 3 pm and results for the municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be announced on the same day following counting of votes, while for the 4 MCs counting will be held on May 31 from 9 am. {{/usCountry}}

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Providing details on the electorate, Khachi said that there are a total of 3,60,859 eligible voters, including 1,80,963 men, 1,79,882 women and 14 in the “others” category. Among them, 1,808 are first-time voters.

Prescribing the expenditure limits of the candidates, the commission fixed the ceiling at ₹1 lakh for MCs, ₹75,000 for municipal councils and ₹50,000 for nagar panchayats. Candidates have been directed to submit their expenditure statements within 30 days of declaration of results.

Clarifying concerns regarding the panchayati Raj elections, Khachi stated that there is no clash between the two electoral exercises. “There is no clash. We have not received any court order in this regard. If any such order comes, it will be examined accordingly,” he said.

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He added that the elections are being conducted on the basis of the state electoral rolls and indicated that the schedule for elections in over 3,600 Panchayats will be announced this week, he added.

The commission expressed confidence in conducting free, fair and peaceful elections across the state with all necessary arrangements in place.

Khachi said elaborate security arrangements are being put in place in coordination with the state police and home department to maintain law and order during the elections. A paid holiday will be observed on the polling day.

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