Himachal to install solar panels on 475 buildings
The state capital Shimla is gradually switching over to solar energy from hydropower-generated electricity. The Himachal Pradesh government will install solar panels on 475 buildings apart from 65 already installed on government buildings.
The state government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. The hill state currently continues to focus heavily on hydropower.
“The solar power system has been installed on 66 government buildings across Shimla town under the Smart City Mission and ₹1.85 crore has been saved on the power bill,” said urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.
He said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town. Under the mission, there was a component to promote solar power in the city. “First, we had shortlisted government buildings across the town and started the process to install solar power systems through Himurja- nodal agency for solar power in the state,” Bhardwaj said.
The first solar system under the mission was installed in January 2019 at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).
So far, solar power systems have been installed on 66 government buildings. The total capacity of the installed solar power system is 2500 Kwh. So far, 39.16lakh KwH power has been generated saving the power bill of ₹1.84 crore, he said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always laid emphasis on green energy that too on solar energy. Despite being covered with forest, several buildings in the town have good sunlight. We are inching towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to Smart City with green energy,” said Bhardwaj.
The minister said solar power is the future of smart cities. “There are so many projects where the main expenditure would be incurred on electricity bills. We have devised a plan to install a solar power system to link all such projects, especially lifts and escalators to it,” the minister added.
“Officials have been asked to explore the possibility of the escalator in Sanjauli’s under construction foot over-bridge. Himurja will explore the possibility of installing the solar power plant. This will reduce the power expenditure and make the escalator more viable,” Bhardwaj added.
Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Retaliating to Jai Ram Thakur's Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's jibe about taking a leaf from AAP's book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time. “Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP's book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister's recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.
Guest column | How to keep it light at serious conferences
Having attended more than a few conferences and seminars in my time, I find myself searching for light moments instead of being uptight . Speaking of penguins, I am reminded of a recent book launch! “How many books have you read in your whole life, sir?” “Errr...Maybe 500,” I blurted out. Conferences of the officious sort can be even more hilarious, even if they have sober or important aims to fulfil.
Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’
Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste commission after the youngest member of the commission, Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment. Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”
8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening. The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana's Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.
