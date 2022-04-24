Himachal to install solar panels on 475 buildings

The state capital Shimla is gradually switching over to solar energy from hydropower-generated electricity. The Himachal Pradesh government will install solar panels on 475 buildings apart from 65 already installed on government buildings.

The state government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. The hill state currently continues to focus heavily on hydropower.

“The solar power system has been installed on 66 government buildings across Shimla town under the Smart City Mission and ₹1.85 crore has been saved on the power bill,” said urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

He said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town. Under the mission, there was a component to promote solar power in the city. “First, we had shortlisted government buildings across the town and started the process to install solar power systems through Himurja- nodal agency for solar power in the state,” Bhardwaj said.

The first solar system under the mission was installed in January 2019 at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

So far, solar power systems have been installed on 66 government buildings. The total capacity of the installed solar power system is 2500 Kwh. So far, 39.16lakh KwH power has been generated saving the power bill of ₹1.84 crore, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always laid emphasis on green energy that too on solar energy. Despite being covered with forest, several buildings in the town have good sunlight. We are inching towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to Smart City with green energy,” said Bhardwaj.

The minister said solar power is the future of smart cities. “There are so many projects where the main expenditure would be incurred on electricity bills. We have devised a plan to install a solar power system to link all such projects, especially lifts and escalators to it,” the minister added.

“Officials have been asked to explore the possibility of the escalator in Sanjauli’s under construction foot over-bridge. Himurja will explore the possibility of installing the solar power plant. This will reduce the power expenditure and make the escalator more viable,” Bhardwaj added.