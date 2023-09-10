Himachal to receive light rain this week

The meteorological department (MeT) has forecast chances of light to moderate rainfall for the next week. MeT has forecast chances of light to moderate rainfall in Himachal for the next week. (HT File)

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sidhi, Jamshedpur, Digha and east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal,” MeT’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said.

Paul said the monsoon has been feeble since the beginning of the month. On Sunday, some places recorded light to moderate rainfall. Nahan was the wettest with 49 mm of rainfall followed by Dhaula Kuan 39 mm, Paonta Sahib 27 mm, Pachhad 18 mm and Sangla, Mehre, Kasauli and Jubbarhatti 2 mm each.

The same comes after devastating rains in July and August triggered large scale floods and landslides and left behind a trail of destruction.

72% deficit in rainfall in Sept

September saw a lull in the monsoon showers, recording a 72% deficit in the first 10 days of the month. Against a normal rainfall of 56.4mm, the state received only 15.7 mm of rain.

Paul said Una saw the highest rain deficit of 99%, getting almost no rainfall against a normal of 77.8 mm. The rain deficit sood at 98% each in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti and 90% in Solan. In fact, all the 12 districts recorded below normal rainfall in the period.

The state had recorded 71% excess and 4% deficit in rainfall in July and August.

