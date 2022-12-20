Himachal to roll out new EV policy: Deputy CM Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh is taking steps to reform the state’s transport sector with innovative ideas and will shortly introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) policy, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Monday.

Agnihotri test drove an electric vehicle from the secretariat and enquired about its technical aspects. He said positive efforts would be made to radically change the transport sector.

Discussions are being held at various levels to introduce the new policy, he said. “Initially, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted at the secretariat. Thereafter, their use will be increased in public transport,” Agnihotri said.

Environmental protection and promoting electric vehicles in the state, a popular tourism destination, are the priorities of the government. A decision will soon be made about the purchase of electric vehicles, he said.

The government will take appropriate steps to provide charging facilities. “In the initial phase, this facility will be provided in various government institutions, including the secretariat and Himachal sadan and bhawans outside the state,” he added.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation has about 1,000 vehicles of zero book value and these will be replaced by electric vehicles in a phased manner, Agnihotri said, adding that electric buses will also be included in the fleet in the new policy.

“The electric vehicle policy will prove fruitful in reducing this loss. It will also reduce the daily expenditure of about ₹1.5 crore incurred by the corporation,” he said.

He also said that the fleet of luxury buses of the HRTC would also be strengthened.

Agnihotri, meanwhile, chaired a review meeting of Ropeways and Rapid Transport Development Corporation (RTDC) here on Monday.

He took note of all ongoing projects, including issues and problems being faced by the corporation.

“The state government plans to go for this eco-friendly, clean and green mode of transport in a big way,” he said, adding that RTDC has started ground work for this project in Shimla.

“This ropeway project will have a network of 14.69km ropeways connecting 15 stations with a project cost of ₹1,546.40 crore,” he said, adding that “our government plans to develop similar urban ropeway projects for Dharamshala and Manali towns”.