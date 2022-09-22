Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal chief minister calls on Union health minister

Himachal chief minister calls on Union health minister

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The Union minister assured the CM of all possible support to the state for speedy completion of formalities for setting up of the bulk drug pharma park

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur meets Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The CM thanked the Union minister for the allocation of bulk drug pharma park to Himachal Pradesh. CM Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the proposed bulk drug park in Una district will generate jobs for about 30,000 people.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always accorded priority to the developmental needs of the state, and the bulk drug pharma park would ensure retention of pharma formulation units in the state besides creating long-term local employment opportunities.

The Union minister assured the CM of all possible support to the state for speedy completion of formalities for setting up of the bulk drug pharma park.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP