Himachal’s human development index higher than national average: CM Sukhu cites report

The average Human Development Index (HDI) of Himachal Pradesh is 0.78, which is higher than the National average of 0.63, according to the Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report 2025, released by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

“This document reflects the State’s progress, resilience, and the aspirations of its people,” said Sukhu.

The Human Development Index (HDI) is a summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and having a decent standard of living.

The report also highlights that Himachal Pradesh has suffered an estimated loss of ₹46,000 crore owing to natural disasters over the past five years, translating to an annual hit of nearly 4% to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The report has been prepared jointly by the department of environment, science, technology and climate change, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, under the theme “Building the Future in a Climate-Impacted World”.

The CM said, “It is a matter of pride that according to the report, the average HDI of Himachal is 0.78, which is higher than the national average of 0.63.”

Expressing concern over climate change, the CM said that it has emerged as a serious global issue and if a sustainable solution was not worked out immediately, both the present and the future generations would have to face its severe consequences. He said that Himachal Pradesh has always been proactive and sensitive advocating environment-friendly development and has adopted a sustainable development framework. “The state has never exploited its forests, rivers or mountains irresponsibly but the effects of climate change are not confined to one place, it has far reaching effects globally,” Sukhu remarked.

“For the first time, the government of Himachal Pradesh decided to get an independent assessment done through a third-party agency like the UNDP. This report reflects the positive policy response of our government over the past two and a half to three years,” Sukhu said.

Resident representative of UNDP India, Dr Angela Lusigi, while presenting the report said, “This is the first state Human Development Report in India that examines the intersection of human development and climate change.”

“The key message is clear climate change is not only about the environment, it’s about human development,” she said. “In 2025, Himachal Pradesh witnessed floods in Kangra, landslides in Kullu, and record heat in Una. These events cost the state an estimated ₹4,300 crore — nearly three times more than last year. Yet, the report gives us hope, showing that climate resilience and local wisdom can safeguard progress,” she added.

“Fighting poverty and fighting climate change must go hand in hand. Every development plan and every investment public or private must build resilience,” she said.

State has not received any financial assistance: CM

Expressing concern over the pending financial assistance from the Centre, CM Sukhu said that the state has not got even a single penny of the package announced.

Speaking to the reporters in Shimla on Monday, Sukhu said, “The Prime Minister had announced ₹1,500 crore for disaster relief in Himachal, but that amount has not yet been released.”

The CM also mentioned that he would raise key fiscal issues during his upcoming visit to Delhi. “I am leaving for Delhi tomorrow and will meet finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the 16th Finance Commission. I will press for restoring our state’s borrowing limit and for additional credit support to tackle post-disaster recovery,” he said.

Sukhu directs officials to implement budget announcements expeditiously on ground

CM Sukhu during a review meeting regarding the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2025-26, directed the officials to promptly execute the announcements on the ground.

The CM said that the state government was laying special emphasis on strengthening the education, health, food processing, green energy, tourism, data storage and the rural economy. Considering the new possibilities of development in these sectors, more public welfare schemes would be implemented in the coming time,he said, adding that there was no shortage of funds and resources with the state government for developmental projects. He directed all departments to complete pending projects at a fast pace.

Sukhu said efforts were being made to strengthen the rural economy with the objective of increasing the income of people in rural areas, including farmers and horticulturists. He also directed all the departments to complete the digitization of their work in December this year and ensure quick delivery of services to the public through maximum use of modern technology.

Govt working with sensitivity for welfare of Scheduled Castes

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting of the state level vigilance and monitoring committee, constituted the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1995 and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), 1985 after 11 years.

CM said that incidents of untouchability had now reduced in Himachal and the government was ensuring strict action in such cases. He said that approximately ₹7.35 crore had been distributed as rehabilitation assistance to 1,200 victims in the last three years, while 45,238 victims had been provided free legal aid through the State Legal Services Authority. The CM added that these laws were the result of the spirit of social justice and foresightedness of the Congress party and the architect of the Constitution Baba Sahib Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He stated that additional chief secretary of the social justice and empowerment department had been named as nodal officer to further strengthen the administrative system.

Social justice and empowerment minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that 25.19% of the state’s population belongs to the Scheduled Castes and the state government was working with compassion for their welfare.