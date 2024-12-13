Hindu outfits hold rally, protest against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Many social organisations and Hindu outfits in Shimla organised a public rally to protest against the attacks on the Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. The social organisations and Hindu outfits protesting in Shimla on Thursday.

State convener of defenders of human rights Ajay Srivastava said that Hindus are being continuously persecuted in Bangladesh since August 5, many Hindus have been killed there. “Our mothers and sisters have been raped there, many Hindu temples have been destroyed, Hindu leaders and Hindu priests have been arrested.”

Demand to withdraw Noble Prize conferred on Mohammad Yunus were also raised. Muhammad Yunus has been serving as chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh since August 8, 2024.

“Mohammad Yunus is not only the mastermind of the change of power in this entire sequence of events, but also the mastermind behind promoting jihad, destroying all the places of worship of Hindus and Buddhists,” said Srivastava.

He said a case should be filed against Yunus in the International Court of Justice.

He said, “It should be reconsidered immediately and taken back. We are sending memorandums from here through various organisations. We will also send memorandums from Himachal and India that his Nobel Prize should be taken back and human rights of Hindus should be protected in Bangladesh, not only in Bangladesh but also in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and various parts of India because Hindus are tolerant, respect all religions, including Islam, and pay less attention to organisations.”