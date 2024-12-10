Hisar airport to be developed as aviation hub: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the state is the top choice for foreign investors due to the robust infrastructure and progressive vision of the state government. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini witnesses the signing of memorandum of understanding between USTDA and state government at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, Saini said the agreement will propel Haryana’s aviation sector to new heights.

“The Haryana government is taking meaningful steps to secure financial arrangements for technical assistance, aimed at completing development projects of the integrated aviation hub at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar,” Saini stated.

The MoU was signed by US ambassador Eric Garcetti on behalf of the USTDA and Narhari Singh Bangar, advisor to the department of civil aviation, representing HADC. This agreement focuses on providing technical assistance for projects, such as airport operations at Hisar, an integrated manufacturing cluster, a global cargo logistics hub, and a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the agreement, Saini said, “This partnership will help achieve India’s infrastructure objectives and create new employment opportunities in Haryana. The government is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities under this MoU with utmost seriousness.”

He further said the government’s vision is to position Haryana as a leading hub in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. This agreement also includes creating different projects for the development and operation of the airport and attracting investors under public-private partnership.

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said through this MoU, a new chapter is being added between Haryana and America in civil aviation, which will prove to be an important link in global development.

During the MoU signing programme, chief principal secretary (to the CM) Rajesh Khullar welcomed the US ambassador and other dignitaries and apprised them of the working style of the Haryana government.