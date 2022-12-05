Hisar police left red-faced after absconding sarpanch takes oath

The Hisar police were left red-faced after an absconding woman sarpanch took the oath on Saturday.

The newly elected sarpanch of Hisar’s Dhani Mirdad village, Durgi Devi, who was absconding after Barwala police booked her along with her husband Sombir and his friend Satish for getting a forged caste certificate, took the oath on Saturday. Police officials probing the case had no clue and she took the oath in front of the villagers.

The video of her taking oath went viral. Uklana block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Ashok Mehra said no one can stop the elected representative from taking the oath and resuming charge.

“The police will have to take action against the newly elected sarpanch Durgi Devi and we did not receive any order against her from the government and the state election commission,” the BDPO added.

Barwala SHO Raj Kumar said Durgi Devi was administered the oath and they are making searches to arrest her.

The state government has directed deputy commissioners to access all the documents of elected representatives after some complaints of using fake documents by a few winners were lodged.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar had said a villager, Punit Indora had lodged a complaint on November 14 against Durgi Devi, Sombir and Satish while accusing the newly elected sarpanch of furnishing forged caste certificate and contesting the poll.

“At Dhani Mirdad village, the sarpanch post was reserved for the Backward Class (BC). Durgi Devi with the help of her husband and his friend got the forged BC-A certificate while they belong to Scheduled Caste. During a DSP-level probe, it was found that the woman had furnished a fake caste certificate and won the election. The police have booked them for forgery and cheating, besides other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the spokesman added.