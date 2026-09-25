Hisar traders allege extortion attack, 5 held

Two trader brothers from Patel Nagar in Hisar alleged that a group attacked them with sharp edged weapons after they refused to pay extortion money.

PLA police post in-charge Anoop Singh said a case had been registered against the accused based on the victims’ statements under the relevant sections of the BNS. (HT File)

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Sunil Kumar, 40, and Sonu Kumar, 38. They run a grocery shop near their residence. According to the victims a group led by one Kartik of Hisar and his associates had allegedly been demanding ₹3 lakh every month from them for the past three to four months. But they repeatedly refused to pay the money.

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On Wednesday evening, the accused allegedly called them again and demanded the money. Sonu’s wife said her husband told the callers that they did not have such a huge amount to pay to them.

Later, around 10 pm, when the victims were sitting in their car outside their house, five to six youths allegedly attacked them. The assailants dragged them out of the vehicle and assaulted them with sharp edged weapons, rods, sticks, they alleged.

Sonu suffered injuries to his head and both the hands, while Sunil was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen. His condition was said to be critical and he was admitted to the ICU. However, the police officials associated with the investigation said the incident was related to an old rivalry between them as one of the victims also has criminal background and a police investigation is going on.

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{{^usCountry}} On being contacted Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said five people including a minor, involved in the attack have been taken into custody and the police investigation is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On being contacted Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said five people including a minor, involved in the attack have been taken into custody and the police investigation is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

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PLA police post in-charge Anoop Singh said a case had been registered against the accused based on the victims’ statements under the relevant sections of the BNS.