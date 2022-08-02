Hit the streets to make Haryana prosperous again: Hooda to party leaders at ‘Chintan Shivir’

Haryana Congress on Monday held a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Panchkula to discuss “burning issues” affecting the people and to devise a strategy to challenge the ruling BJP-JJP government in the next assembly elections due in 2024 while promising a slew of sops if the party is voted back to power.

Former chief minister and the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was the spirit behind organising this brainstorming session, announced ₹6,000 monthly pension to all senior citizens of the state and 300 units of free electricity as well as 100 square yards plots to poor families if the Congress forms the next government in Haryana.

Hooda also promised that the medal-winning players will again be given appointments to higher posts.

Addressing the state party leaders, the former chief minister also supported the demand for a caste census and announced that the limit of the creamy layer will be increased from 6 to 10 lakh when the Congress government is formed so that the backward classes get the benefit of reservation.

Stating that he is fully prepared for the struggle while accepting with humility the responsibility the Congress has given to him, Hooda called upon the party leaders and workers to hit the streets in order to once again make Haryana happy and prosperous state.

“Revolution is not possible while sitting at home. We have to move forward and mobilise people while being driven by the spirit of changing the government without being revengeful,” Hooda said, appreciating the proposals presented in the ‘Chintan Shivir’ on different issues including inflation, unemployment, deteriorating law and order, declining economy, corruption, agriculture, social justice, the welfare of women, Dalits, backward and minorities. “These proposals prove that the Congress leaders are committed to solving the problems of the state,” he said.

Earlier, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said the party leadership is determined to oust the BJP-JJP coalition government from power and said Congress will not rest till the departure of this government. He said the new party organisation would be declared in August in which all active workers of the party will be given some responsibility in the organisaton.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said people of the state had decided to vote out the BJP from power in the 2019 elections but the BJP retained power because the JJP betrayed the mandate for change.

“Today, whenever I visit different areas of Haryana, it is clear that people of the state have already made up their mind to overthrow the current government. It is our goal to establish Haryana as a ‘model state’ in front of the whole country if the Congress government is formed in the future,” he stated.

The leaders and workers took a vow to form the Congress government again under the leadership of Hooda.

Senior leaders moved resolutions on different issues like inflation, economy, social justice, law and order, agriculture, unemployment, etc. All resolutions were passed unanimously even as the leaders and workers from all over the state also shared their views.