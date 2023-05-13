Speeding car leaves 24-year-old man dead in Mohali

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 13, 2023 11:41 PM IST

The victim’s brother said he received a call that Arjun was hit by a Maruti Ertiga near his shop while crossing the road around 5.45 am; when he reached the spot, he found Arjun lying on the roadside

In yet another hit-and-run case in Mohali, a pedestrian was killed after a speeding car hit him in Kharar on early Friday morning.

The car driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Arjun, 24, an Uttar Pradesh native who was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Kharar with his elder brother.

His brother Ramfal told the police that Arjun used to sell cigarettes near Nijjar Chowk in Kharar.

Ramfal said he received a call that Arjun was hit by a Maruti Ertiga near his shop while crossing the road around 5.45 am. When he reached the spot, he found Arjun lying on the roadside.

He rushed his brother to the civil hospital in Phase 6, but doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the driver of the Maruti Ertiga fled the scene after the accident.

The driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.

