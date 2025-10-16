Hit-and-run mishaps leave 3 dead in Chandigarh tricity

Hit and run accidents snuffed out three precious lives in the tricity over the past 24 hours. A case has been registered and the Sector 34 police are investigating the matter to nab the accused driver. (HT Photo for representation)

In Chandigarh, an accident in Sector 46 left a teenager and her sister critically injured after a speeding black Mahindra Thar hit them while they were standing by the roadside on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3 pm when the sisters, Sijaf, 19, and Isha, 17, residents of Burail, were waiting for an auto near Dev Samaj College.

Eyewitnesses said the Thar, coming at high speed, suddenly lost control and hit the women. Locals immediately rushed the victims to GMCH, Sector 32, where doctors declared Sijaf dead on arrival. Isha continues to battle for life at the same hospital.

The deceased’s father, Saved, originally from Uttar Pradesh and now settled in Chandigarh, said his daughter Sijaf was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree at Dev Samaj College, Sector 45, and was also learning beauty parlour skills nearby. “She was standing with her sister when the Thar hit them and fled the spot,” the devastated father said.

A case has been registered and the Sector 34 police are investigating the matter to nab the accused driver.

In two similar accidents in Mohali, two men lost their lives on Tuesday.

Police have registered cases in both incidents under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the first incident, Anil Kumar, 31, who ran a private business, was standing near the Lalru bus stand with his brother-in-law, waiting for an auto, when a speeding car hit him.

The impact threw him several feet away, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Anil is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident. “We have registered a case under Sections 106 and 281 of BNS against the unidentified driver. Efforts are being made to trace the vehicle (PB70-K-3609 ) and arrest the accused,” said investigating officer Kuldeep Singh.

In another incident, Harcharan Singh, 72, died after his scooter was hit by a car near Gharuan on Tuesday evening. Here too, the offending car, bearing registration number CH01-BA-4062, drove off after the collision.

Harcharan’s grandson told police that they were returning home from Morinda to Gharuan, when the car rammed into their scooter around 4.30 pm. “My grandfather fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. We took him to a nearby hospital, but he couldn’t survive,” the grandson said.

Police registered a case under the same BNS sections against the unknown driver and began investigation. Both bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicles involved in both accidents.