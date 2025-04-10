Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out three lives in Mohali

Three people lost their lives in different hit-and-run accidents in Mohali in the last 24 hours. Mohali police have booked all the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the BNS. (File)

In the first case, a man was killed after being hit by a tractor near Phase 8B on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Balakar Singh, a tractor, bearing a Mohali number, hit his son Pravesh and fled the scene. Residents rushed Pravesh to a private hospital in Sohana, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another incident, a 42-year-old man died after a speeding car collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, causing the car to flip multiple times. The incident took plce near the Kharar vegetable market on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Ravindra Singh.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, she and her husband were travelling in their car when another car rammed into them. Locals rushed them to the Kharar civil hospital, where his husband succumbed to his injuries.

A case under relevant sections was registered. The accused, Bhan Pratap Singh, was arrested swifly, but released on bail.

In the third incident, a 21-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, four days after being hit by a bike near Sohana market on April 4.

The deceased, Jyoti Kumar, a resident of Mundi Kharar, was on her way to work when a speeding bike rammed into the auto-rickshaw, following which she fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital by bystanders, but succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, after fighting for life for four days.

The case was registered on the complaint of her father under relevant sections of BNS.

32-yr-old found dead in suspected hit-and-run in Panchkula

A 32-year-old man was found dead in a gorge near Lala wala Peer, Bandar Ghati road, said police.

The victim has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, of Bagwali village, Raipur Rani, Panchkula.

As per the complaint filed by deceased’s uncle said they started search for Gurmeet when he did not return home on the intervening night of April 8 and 9. His body was discovered in a gorge and his damaged motorcycle was also lying nearby. A case under relevant sections has been registered.