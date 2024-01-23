Hold revenue lok adalats on last 2 days of every month: Himachal CM to dept

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the revenue department to hold revenue lok adalats on the last two days of every month. He passed these instructions to the department at a meeting of secretaries held every Monday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Response to these lok adalats is overwhelming, over 65,000 pending cases of mutation and 4,000 pending cases of partition have been resolved so far. To alleviate the problems of common people is our top priority as the present government is working for the welfare of the last man in the queue, he remarked.

The chief minister said an MoU between the Union and state governments has been inked for setting up the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project on 50:50 profit ratio to be shared between state and Union governments. He directed to explore and identify additional sites for establishing ropeways in order to enhance tourism and local accessibility.

He directed the labour and employment department to digitise all data pertaining to skilled manpower for easy access by employers. He also directed to look for overseas job opportunities for Himachal youth and cited that there was a shortage of medical staff, particularly the nursing staff in Israel and Scandinavian countries.

He said the recruitment process of Van Mitras in the forest department was underway and physical tests would commence from first week of next month this year. The chief minister also passed instructions to speed up the process of filling up 1,226 police constable posts.

The chief minister said under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar start-up Yojana, 1,221 applications have been received from interested youth for e-taxis and said necessary charging infrastructure was being established for the smooth operation of e-vehicles in the state. He directed acceleration of the process of setting up e-charging stations and added that such stations would be set up in the HPTDC hotel premises to facilitate the tourists visiting their e-vehicles besides promoting green mobility.

For facilitating the youth in setting up solar projects under the second phase of the yojana, the chief minister directed formulation of standard operating procedures at the earliest.

He stated that Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthans, equipped with six specialised medical doctors have been set up in 50 assembly constituencies of the state to provide specialised health services to the people at their doorsteps.

The chief minister also directed the departments concerned to remove all bottlenecks on Circular Road in Shimla to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on this road.