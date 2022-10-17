Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Home delivery of wheat flour: Punjab and Haryana HC disposes of depot holders’ plea, State govt says changes in scheme imminent

Home delivery of wheat flour: Punjab and Haryana HC disposes of depot holders’ plea, State govt says changes in scheme imminent

Published on Oct 17, 2022

The depot holders association had moved HC seeking quashing of decision taken by state authorities to distribute atta through newly appointed distribution delivery agencies.

Additional secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs told court that the entire issue has been re-examined by the department. (Representational image)
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea from state Depot Holders Welfare Association as Punjab government undertook before court that the some amendments are to be made in the scheme to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep.

In a written response additional secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, TK Goyal had told court that the entire issue has been re-examined by the department. Some alterations/amendments are required to be carried out in the home delivery service to bring it in sync with the provisions of National Food Security act, 2013 and Punjab Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Order, 2016. Therefore, the pending RFP issued for selection of grinding delivery services would be given effect to after bringing about the desired changes in the beneficial service, the court was told.

He also undertook that while implementing the changes in scheme, interest of all the stakeholders including the depot holders would be taken into account.

The depot holders had moved high court on August 29, seeking quashing of the decision taken by the state authorities to distribute atta to the targeted distribution system beneficiaries through newly appointed distribution delivery agencies after replacing the fair price shops. The plea also demanded that state be directed to distribute the same through these depot holders under National Food Security Act, 2013, as was being done so far. The essential commodities can only be distributed through fair price shops as per central government and state governments’ instructions from time to time, it argued. It was in May that AAP cabinet had approved its flagship program of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1, 2022. Currently, same is being done through 17000 fair price shops.

