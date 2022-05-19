Home invasion: Family held at gunpoint, robbed of ₹5.7 lakh, jewels, car in Ludhiana
A family of four was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night, as three masked burglars ransacked their home on the Daba-Lohara Road.
The accused decamped with ₹5.7 lakh, 120g gold jewellery and property documents in the victims’ Maruti Suzuki Swift car.They also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed in the house. The car was found abandoned near south city on Thursday evening.
The complainant, Rajwinder Kaur, 45, a widow, said she had been living alone since her husband’s death in March. “On the night of the robbery, my mother Amarjeet Kaur, father Surjit Singh and sister Kuldeep Kaur were visiting me,” she said.
“The armed men barged into the house at around 2am. They locked us in a room and broke the locks of the almirah. After robbing the house, they asked me for the car keys, and drove away in it. They also threatened us, and warned us against informing the police,” she said, adding that the accused remained in the house for at least an hour.
“We raised the alarm after the robbers left, and our neighbours let us out. We informed the police at around 5.30am,”she said.
Police suspect that her acquaintances may have orchestrated the robbery as they knew where the cash and jewellery were.
Inspector Davinder Sharma, Daba station house officer, said a case had been lodged against unidentified accused, and the police are scanning CCTVs to trace the robbers.
The victim’s father-in-law and two children are settled in Canada.
-
Woman constable duped of ₹60 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site
A woman posted as a constable in Assam Rifles was allegedly cheated of ₹60 lakh by a man she met online on a matrimonial site, who allegedly promised to marry her and got her to transfer the amount in 20 different accounts in a span of five months. According to the complaint, the woman is a resident of Meerut and has been working as a constable in the Assam Rifles since 2016.
-
Delhi govt to deploy guards at flats for urban poor
New Delhi: Over three months after a building collapsed in outer Delhi's Bawana, allegedly due to theft of iron rods supporting the structure, the Delhi government has decided to deploy over 200 security guards, including 57 armed ones, at various empty clusters of flats developed for urban poor in different parts of the city to keep them safe from thieves. A subsequent inquiry revealed that many buildings have been similarly damaged by miscreants.
-
Supreme Court paves way for feeding stray dogs in colonies
The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.
-
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
-
Delhi ration scheme: Neither LG, nor govt referred it to President, says HC
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday said that despite fundamental differences between the Delhi government and the Centre over the former's doorstep ration delivery scheme, none of them referred the matter to the President, as provided by the Constitution. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Jasmeet Singh scrapped the policy while holding that it did not have LG's approval.
