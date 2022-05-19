Home invasion: Family held at gunpoint, robbed of 5.7 lakh, jewels, car in Ludhiana

A family of four was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night, as three masked burglars ransacked their home on the Daba-Lohara Road.

The accused decamped with ₹5.7 lakh, 120g gold jewellery and property documents in the victims’ Maruti Suzuki Swift car.They also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed in the house. The car was found abandoned near south city on Thursday evening.

The complainant, Rajwinder Kaur, 45, a widow, said she had been living alone since her husband’s death in March. “On the night of the robbery, my mother Amarjeet Kaur, father Surjit Singh and sister Kuldeep Kaur were visiting me,” she said.

“The armed men barged into the house at around 2am. They locked us in a room and broke the locks of the almirah. After robbing the house, they asked me for the car keys, and drove away in it. They also threatened us, and warned us against informing the police,” she said, adding that the accused remained in the house for at least an hour.

“We raised the alarm after the robbers left, and our neighbours let us out. We informed the police at around 5.30am,”she said.

Police suspect that her acquaintances may have orchestrated the robbery as they knew where the cash and jewellery were.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, Daba station house officer, said a case had been lodged against unidentified accused, and the police are scanning CCTVs to trace the robbers.

The victim’s father-in-law and two children are settled in Canada.