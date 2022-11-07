Homeland Chandigarh Horse Show comes to a close

The week long Homeland Chandigarh Horse Show concluded with Derby Day on Sunday. Constable Ajay Marathe won the first prize in the derby event, while head constables Sandeep Singh and Gurjeet Singh came in second and third.

On the last day, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, speaker of the Punjab legislative assembly, was the chief guest. Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also attended the show.

A special horse parade was also organised that saw the participation of miniature horses.

These miniature horses were traditional gypsy cob stallions imported from Ireland, miniature shetland imported from Scotland and pure Arabian breed imported from France.

A fashion show was also organised in the evening, wherein miniature horses walked the ramp along with the models.