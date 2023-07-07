: The Hisar police have booked a woman and her male accomplice for allegedly honey trapping men and extorting ₹4.55 lakh from them. Woman, aide booked for extortion

The accused have been identified as Anju of Kaliraman village in Hisar and Pala Ram.

In his complaint to the police, Ramesh, a resident of Kaliraman village in Hisar said the accused, Ram, had provided him the woman’s number and she introduced herself as Suman.

He further said that the woman extorted ₹1.25 lakh from him and threatened him to make an obscene video viral, which she had made of him.

The woman also extorted ₹80,000 from another man, identified as Sukhdev, with the same modus operandi. The complainant said the woman befriended him and later called him to a hotel, where she filmed obscene films while using a spy camera.

The Hisar police have booked the woman and her male accomplice under sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and a manhunt was launched to arrest the duo.

