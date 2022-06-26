‘Honeymoon’ over, need to deliver now: Warring to AAP government
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that the “honeymoon” period of the AAP government was over and it was time for the party to deliver on the promises it had made to people.
“These have been 100 days of doom and disaster for Punjab with law and order collapsing completely and people feeling unsafe and insecure,” Warring said.
He said criminals were making ransom calls so indiscriminately without any fear of law while the government remained unmoved.
Reacting to the completion of the 100 days of the AAP government in Punjab, Warring said that while the government remained busy in spending Punjab’s ₹ 100 crore on advertisements in other states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, law and order completely collapsed in the state.
The PCC president asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to spell out the single promise he had fulfilled in the last 100 days. “What happened to free power and what happened to ₹ 1,000 relief to women?” he asked, while reminding the AAP of its pre-election populist promises.
Warring advised Mann that this was high time that he focused on Punjab and left Gujarat and Himachal to Arvind Kejriwal.
“Kejriwal heads a city government and does not hold any portfolio, while you are heading an important border state like Punjab with so many portfolios,” he told Mann, adding, “You really cannot afford the luxury of campaign tourism that Kejriwal is so fond off, and that too at the cost of Punjab exchequer, which is already empty.”
Moose Wala’s murder: History-sheeter Mohanna sent to 14-day judicial remand
History-sheeter and former Budhladha truck union president Manmohan Singh Mohanna, who has been accused of conducting recce of slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday. Mohanna was produced in the Mansa court after his three-day police remand ended on Saturday. Punjab police had brought him on production warrants from the Mansa jail after he was found to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.
Disqualification petition: Deputy speaker issues summons to 16 MLAs, Shinde camp mulls legal option
Mumbai: With Eknath Shinde-led faction refusing to come to the negotiating table, Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal on Saturday began the process of disqualification of rebel legislators. Summons have been issued to 16 MLAs, including Shinde, asking them to file a written reply by Monday evening to a disqualification petition filed by Shiv Sena.
Unknown men open fire outside panchayat secretary’s house in Moga village
Panic gripped Moga's Dala village on Saturday after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh, suspected to be the handiwork of gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the incident took place in the morning when unidentified men fired at least three-four rounds outside Sukhveer's house. “Now, they have attacked my house,” he added.
Husband, 2 others arrested for murder of woman blogger in Agra
The Agra police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the murdered food and fashion blogger woman who was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment to death in Agra on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Tajganj police station of Agra against the husband, two women and four to six others yet to be identified.
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials. The annual pilgrimage begins June 30.
