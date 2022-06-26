‘Honeymoon’ over, need to deliver now: Warring to AAP government

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that the “honeymoon” period of the AAP government was over and it was time for the party to deliver on the promises it had made to people.

“These have been 100 days of doom and disaster for Punjab with law and order collapsing completely and people feeling unsafe and insecure,” Warring said.

He said criminals were making ransom calls so indiscriminately without any fear of law while the government remained unmoved.

Reacting to the completion of the 100 days of the AAP government in Punjab, Warring said that while the government remained busy in spending Punjab’s ₹ 100 crore on advertisements in other states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, law and order completely collapsed in the state.

The PCC president asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to spell out the single promise he had fulfilled in the last 100 days. “What happened to free power and what happened to ₹ 1,000 relief to women?” he asked, while reminding the AAP of its pre-election populist promises.

Warring advised Mann that this was high time that he focused on Punjab and left Gujarat and Himachal to Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal heads a city government and does not hold any portfolio, while you are heading an important border state like Punjab with so many portfolios,” he told Mann, adding, “You really cannot afford the luxury of campaign tourism that Kejriwal is so fond off, and that too at the cost of Punjab exchequer, which is already empty.”