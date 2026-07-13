Hooda demands action on SYL ahead of PM’s Haryana visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Haryana, leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a media interaction on Sunday urged the PM to ensure the implementation of Haryana’s share of water under the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. Former CM and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Commenting on the PM’s scheduled visit in Haryana’s Jind on July 17, Hooda said, “The introduction of hydrogen trains is a welcome step, but the BJP should also remember who laid the railway line on which these trains will run. The Sonipat-Gohana-Jind railway line was built during the Congress government,” he added.

“The Supreme Court (SC) delivered its verdict on the SYL issue years ago, but the Centre has failed to implement it or ensure Haryana receives its rightful share of water,” he said.

The former chief minister also opposed the Haryana government’s decision to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private firm in Gurugram and Nuh, terming it an “anti-people” move towards privatisation.

Calling for immediate withdrawal of the decision, Hooda alleged that restructuring the electricity distribution system aimed at benefiting a private company at the cost of the state-owned utility.

According to Hooda, the private distributor would cater only to commercially profitable consumers such as industries, malls and business establishments. “The private company will retain the profitable consumers, leaving the government corporation with subsidised consumers. Once government operated DHBVN loses this revenue, it will face a financial crisis that could eventually affect power supply to rural areas and farmers,” he said.

Hooda also expressed concern over the state’s law and order situation, claiming that Haryana had become one of the most unsafe states in the country due to the rise of organised crime. “Criminals are operating without fear. Incidents of robbery, dacoity, extortion, shootings and murders have become common,” he alleged.